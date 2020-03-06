Home Cities Kochi

No end in sight to Parambussery residents’ wait for a bridge

Septuagenarian R C Nair has been struggling for the past three decades to ensure mainland connectivity for the natives of Parambussery, a small islet near Aluva.

The temporary approach road of Alunkal Kadavu bridge built by the people’s action council | A SANESH

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Septuagenarian RC Nair has been struggling for the past three decades to ensure mainland connectivity for the natives of Parambussery, a small islet near Aluva. However, the alleged lackadaisical attitude of politicians and officials concerned has left him as well as other residents, who were cut off from the rest of the district in the 2018 and 2019 floods, frustrated.

It all started in 1991. The expatriate started knocking on every door to get the Alungal Kadavu bridge above the Manjalithodu constructed to cut short the distance between Aluva town and Kochi airport.
When the officials and politicians did not show much interest, the 76-year-old submitted a memorandum signed by 3,256 people in 2013 seeking the bridge’s construction.

Four years later in 2017, the construction of the bridge finally commenced with the financial support of Nabard only to abruptly end in legal hassles.  After the approach road to the bridge was not built even after the islet natives suffered in the floods, an action council for Alungal Kadavu bridge led by him constructed a temporary muddy road and Nair inaugurated it himself.

“The move was born out of frustration. We suffered a lot in the floods, getting cut off from the mainland. Despite submitting several memorandums before successive governments since 1991, the bridge hasn’t been constructed completely. Since we witnessed many tragedies due to the unavailability of the road, the action council ensured temporary connectivity on its own,” said R C Nair, chairman of the action council.  

The residents said around 70 families were stuck for two weeks in the area during the 2018 flood.
“There were a few pregnant women among those stranded. Many fell while climbing the bridge. However, neither officials nor the MLA is concerned about us,” alleged Dr Rajan PR, another resident.
Public Works Department (PWD) officials said complexities of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act hit land acquisition for the project.

“Prior permission from the Agriculture Department is needed to acquire the required wetland for any construction. The tahsildar won’t be able to disburse the compensation without the department’s approval. Due to this confusion, the process has been delayed for two years,” said a PWD official in-charge of the project.  

As for the temporary approach road built by the action council, the department officials said they had no plans to demolish it.“Since it is only being used for the movement of pedestrians and two-wheelers, we are not going to demolish the approach road. If it is used for heavy vehicles, who will be responsible if any mishap takes place,” asked the official.   

Meanwhile, Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath questioned the public criticism against him in the project.
“Locals have political interest in accusing me for the delay in completing the project. The construction of the approach road on wetland is illegal and poses severe danger to commuters. While constructing the road was an emotional move, there are high chances that it would lead to accidents at night,” he said.  
Anwar said `1.35 crore had been sanctioned for land acquisition and `67 lakh were transferred to the tahsildar. “The agriculture minister has promised to intervene in the matter and approve land acquisition soon,” he said.

Parambussery-Alungal Kadavu bridge
Construction beginning: 2017
Length: 331m
Estimate: Rs 11.22 crore
Land to be acquired: 90 cents
Land owned by: 12 families
Funding agency: Nabard
Implementing agency: PWD

