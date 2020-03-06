Out of danger, 12-year-old Akash celebrates birthday in hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Good treatment and the prayers of his parents and relatives have worked wonders for Akash Prakash, the 12-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries in a road accident in the city last year. On Thursday, more than two months after the door of a private bus hit him while he was riding pillion on a two-wheeler at Thrikkakara on December 23, the Class V student of St Antony’s School, Kaloor, celebrated his birthday in the hospital room of the Ernakulam Medical Centre, surrounded by his parents S Prakash and Sahitha, relatives and doctors.

“The artificial skull-fixing surgery carried out on March 3 on Akash was successful. The boy is now taking food normally and walking without help,” said Dr T K Jayarajan, a neurosurgeon with Ernakulam Medical Centre. The hospital authorities said Akash requires further treatment to regain the vision in his left eye, which was lost in the mishap Following the accident, he was hospitalised and spent 51 days in the ICU. His father S Prakash, an autorickshaw driver at Eechamukku near Kakkanad, and his mother Sahitha, who ran a tailoring shop in the same locality, have spent nearly `20 lakh on his treatment and are currently relying on relatives and friends for assistance.