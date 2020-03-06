Rare prostate surgery performed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sixty six-year-old Shamsudheen has been cured of the pain and discomfort he had been suffering for the past many years due to prostate enlargement, thanks to efforts of doctors at the Renai Medcity Hospital, Palarivattom. Through a rare and intricate surgery, the doctors successfully cured his ailment. A large prostate gland weighing 324 cc was removed without any cuts from the patient. As per the hospital authorities, such a prostate enucleation procedure is being done for the first time in Kerala. The surgery was performed by Dr Sandeep Prabhakaran, head of Urology, Andrology and Renal Transplantation, Department of Renai Medicity.

Shamsudheen from Chavakkad was in distress for the past five years due to frequent illness associated with his enlarged prostate. His prostate was very large that he was advised by many other doctors to undergo open transvesical prostatectomy that would require a cut on his abdomen.However, Dr Sandeep,

after evaluations, offered him prostate surgery using Holmium Laser known as HoLep (Holminum Laser for enucleation of the prostate). “This method is done endoscopically and there is no cut on the body. The method also has advantages like near-complete removal of the prostate, fewer recurrence chances and less blood loss. The patient was discharged on the fifth day and is doing fine now,” said Dr Sandeep.