Surrounded by watery graves  

During the first 60 days of the year, 18 drowning cases were reported in the district 

By Meera Suresh
KOCHI: All it took for those hapless hundreds is a few impetuous moments in the unfamiliar waters. Ernakulam, the district surrounded by waterbodies, registered a shocking 18 drowning cases in the first 60 days of 2020. The case has been no different last year too with 95 people losing lives in watery graves. And, with summer vacations starting in a few days, officials with the Fire and Rescue Services fear the worst. 

“Deaths due to drowning are a major cause of worry for us. In 2018, the number of cases was 103. Every summer vacation, the number of drowning incidents rise. The tragic part is that people still don’t realise the gravity of the situation, said A Unnikrishnan, station officer, Fire and Rescue Services, Giri Nagar.
According to them, drowning in the district go relatively unreported. “Though there is often a huge uproar surrounding fire incidents, drowning  are met with a certain resigned feeling among people. This has to change,” he added. 

As per figures, 585 people were rescued from water bodies last year. “These include some from flood-hit areas too. This year, we managed to save 11 people,” he added. According to the official, the victims are often people who are unfamiliar with the waterbody. “Majority of cases are fun trips that go awry. During vacations, young people come in groups to swim and enjoy. Since they are unfamiliar with the river, they fail to gauge the undercurrent and the huge pits formed due to sand mining,” he said.  Many deaths are caused by people getting stuck under the huge boulders too. According to the officials, the victims are mostly young and very rarely from the area.

Mapping dangerous spots 
Realising the need to create awareness about the situation, the Fire  and Rescue Services had prepared a register mapping the accident-prone areas in the district. “This mapping was done after an extensive study of the spots. The respective station officer visited these areas in Aluva, Angamaly, Eloor, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and banks of the Periyar before identifying and coming up with the register. We have put up signboards to stop people from venturing into the water,” said Unnikrishnan.

At present, 16 spots have been identified in Aluva area, while Eloor and Tripunithura come next with 10. “The banks of the Periyar are always dangerous, especially after the floods. North Paravoor and Kothamangalam also feature on the map. Now, with the warning boards, we hope to bring down such cases,” said the official. 

