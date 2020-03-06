Home Cities Kochi

Tainted leaders put CPM on defensive

Political rivals alleged that the district’s CPM leaders were providing a safe haven to Anwar, who has been absconding since an arrest warrant against him was issued.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probe against its former leader Anwar M M in the flood relief misappropriation case has put the CPM district leadership on the back foot. Making matters worse, another local leader of the party N N Nithin was also arrested on Wednesday.

The CPM’s Thrikkakkara East local committee member, Anwar was suspended from the party soon after the controversy erupted. However, the arrest of local committee member N N Nithin was a bolt out of the blue for the party. The Crime Branch is currently questioning Nithin and his wife Shintu.

However, CPM leaders rubbished their rivals’ allegations and said the party’s stance was that those behind the misappropriation should be brought to book. “The party has suspended the persons against whom the charges were levelled,” said a leader.

The timing of the case could not have been worse for CPM, which had faced flak a few weeks ago over the Karuna music concert row involving director Aashiq Abu and other office-bearers of Kochi Music Foundation (KMF).

While KMF is not directly connected with CPM, most KMF office-bearers have expressed Left leanings openly. Though the CPM did not make any statement on the row, ally CPI had expressed displeasure in connecting Left parties with the organisers of the festival.

Bad apples
CPM’s Thrikkakara East local committee member, Anwar M M was suspended from the party after the controversy erupted. However, the arrest of local committee member N N Nithin was a bolt out of the blue for CPM

