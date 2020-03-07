Empowering her entrepreneurship

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Handwoven kurtis, sarees, dress materials and handicrafts are among the products on offer at the ongoing Women of Kerala fest at Kalaangan Dance And Music School at Golf Links at Kowdiar. The fest which is being organised by Women Entrepreneurs Collective (WEC), an initiative started by businesswomen Kalyani Vallath, Sharada Thampi and Lekshmi Rangan, is aimed at providing a platform for upcoming women entrepreneurs.

Around 15 stalls selling various products are showcased as part of the three-day fest inaugurated by Sheela James of Czarina Designer Wear Boutique on Friday. LED bulbs, paper and cloth bags manufactured by 10 women from Karimadom colony are some of the other interesting items on display. The products were launched under the programme Karimadom Education and Empowerment Network by Don Bosco Veedu Society.

Varieties of ‘puttu podi’ (rice powder) by home cook Yahaya Beevi are also up for grabs. “The ‘Nellikai’ (gooseberry) puttu podi is good for diabetic patients,” she said. According to Sharada Thampi, one of the members of WEC, baked food items and juices will also be offered to visitors outside the exhibition venue. Dream catchers by brand Kaikeyi and cotton dress materials by online store Varna are other attractions. “We are aiming to promote at least 500 women entrepreneurs by next year,” said Kalyani Vallath, founder of WEC.

