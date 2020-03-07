Entertainment hub @Marine Drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems there is still hope for Marine Drive, one of the favourite leisure spots for city dwellers. The area, which has faced neglect by the authorities concerned, is set to undergo a major facelift in the coming years.

In its annual budget presentation recently, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) presented a plan to convert Marine Drive into an entertainment zone without altering the existing landscape.

“The 25-cent land owned by the GCDA near Marine Drive KINCO jetty and High Court is demarcated as a commercial zone by the Centre for Media, Data and Society (CMDS). At present, several petty shops and bunks are functioning in the area. Here, the authority is planning to set up a multi-storey commercial complex,” said GCDA chairman V Saleem.

The ground floor of the proposed building will be used to rehabilitate vendors running petty shops in the area. The other floors will be rented out to commercial establishments. This, according to GCDA, will be a major source of revenue for the authority.

The entertainment hub will be set up on 1.25 acres of land owned by GCDA on the eastern side of Marine Drive. A ropeway connecting the walkway and Tata canal is also included in the plan.

Walkway renovation

The GCDA is also planning to renovate the Marine Drive walkway, Kochiites’ preferred spot for an evening walk while enjoying the beauty of the backwaters. The wayside benches will be renovated and new tiles will be laid. The beautification drive is being carried out by Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) as part of the Centre’s 100 Smart City project.

Marine Drive comes under the central district zone under the project. Though CSML floated tenders for Marine Drive renovation twice, there were no bidders. The agency is hopeful of finding bidders for the tender soon.

GCDA has also come up with a plan to construct a tourism jetty at Marine Drive. The jetty, which will integrate tourist boat services from the spot, will be constructed in association with District Tourism Promotion Council. GCDA believes the new boat jetty will help in stopping the functioning of illegal boat services from the many jetties at Marine Drive.