Home Cities Kochi

Entertainment hub @Marine Drive

GCDA to set up hub on 1.25 acres on eastern side of Marine Drive |  Ropeway connecting walkway and Tata canal also planned

Published: 07th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Despite shortcomings, Marine Drive walkway continues to witness visitors. A scene on Friday evening | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems there is still hope for Marine Drive, one of the favourite leisure spots for city dwellers. The area, which has faced neglect by the authorities concerned, is set to undergo a major facelift in the coming years.

In its annual budget presentation recently, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) presented a plan to convert Marine Drive into an entertainment zone without altering the existing landscape.

“The 25-cent land owned by the GCDA near Marine Drive KINCO jetty and High Court is demarcated as a commercial zone by the Centre for Media, Data and Society (CMDS). At present, several petty shops and bunks are functioning in the area. Here, the authority is planning to set up a multi-storey commercial complex,” said GCDA chairman V Saleem.

The ground floor of the proposed building will be used to rehabilitate vendors running petty shops in the area. The other floors will be rented out to commercial establishments. This, according to GCDA, will be a major source of revenue for the authority.

The entertainment hub will be set up on 1.25 acres of land owned by GCDA on the eastern side of Marine Drive. A ropeway connecting the walkway and Tata canal is also included in the plan.

Walkway renovation
The GCDA is also planning to renovate the Marine Drive walkway, Kochiites’ preferred spot for an evening walk while enjoying the beauty of the backwaters. The wayside benches will be renovated and new tiles will be laid. The beautification drive is being carried out by Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) as part of the Centre’s 100 Smart City project.

Marine Drive comes under the central district zone under the project. Though CSML floated tenders for Marine Drive renovation twice, there were no bidders. The agency is hopeful of finding bidders for the tender soon.

GCDA has also come up with a plan to construct a tourism jetty at Marine Drive. The jetty, which will integrate tourist boat services from the spot, will be constructed in association with District Tourism Promotion Council. GCDA believes the new boat jetty will help in stopping the functioning of illegal boat services from the many jetties at Marine Drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marine Drive
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp