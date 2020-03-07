Farmers go ‘bananas’ over falling prices

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The price of Nendran bananas has been in a free fall since mid-January this year, much to the worry of banana farmers in the state. Nendran banana, an all-time favourite of Malayalis, which is also widely used both at home and in shops to make the lip-smacking banana fry -- called ‘Pazhampori’ in central and northern Kerala and ‘ethakka appam’ in the southern districts -- had slumped to `15- `18 per kg on the wholesale market by February-end.

Even as they urged the state-run Horticorp to procure bananas by offering better prices, the farmers pointed out that they will incur a huge loss if the fruit doesn’t fetch at least Rs 30 per kg. During last Onam, the price of Nendran banans had zoomed to Rs 70 per kg. However, the slide began in January.

“One of the main reasons is that we are getting bananas from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which are having a bumper harvest. The quintal plantain from Mettupalayam is also coming in ample quantities . Hence, we are getting excess stock in many centres, leading to a dip in the prices,” said K K Ashraf, president, Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association .

According to him, the banana farmers in Wayanad and other districts also had a good harvest this year.

“In the wake of the flood, the cultivation pattern in Kerala, especially in the deluge-hit regions has changed. Consequently from January, bananas were ready for harvest in all the districts around the same time. We hope the prices will pick up by this month-end,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uma P, manager, Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Kerala (VFPCK), Palakkad unit, said usually most of the Nendran bananas produced in areas like Vellinezhi are transported to southern districts like Kollam. “However, the southern districts are now getting adequate stock from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. This is why the domestic farmers are not getting good prices,” she said. Good quality Nendran banana is available in the retail market at Rs 23 to Rs 28. Jayaraman, a farmer from Nilamel in Kollam, said in the southern districts Nendran bananas are offered as gifts during auspicious occasions like weddings and house warming function. “But, now with the prices in free fall, they think it is an embarrassment to gift Nendrans,” he said sarcastically.M However, it is a good time for banana fry lovers. “Due to the availability and low price of bananas, most hotels are now using a whole banana instead of slices for ‘pazhampori,” he added.

price hike

The price of nendran banana, an all-time favourite of Malayalis, had slumped to Rs 15- Rs 18 per kg on the wholesale market by February-end.In the retail market, the variety is available from Rs 23 to Rs 28.

Even as they urged the state-run Horticorp to procure bananas by offering better prices, the farmers said they will incur a huge loss if the fruit doesn’t fetch at least Rs 30 per kg. During last Onam, the price had zoomed to Rs 70 per kg.

The southern districts are now getting adequate stock from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. This is why the domestic farmers are not getting good prices.