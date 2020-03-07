Home Cities Kochi

Four out of 10 women in Kochi struggle with anaemia: report

These may include internal bleeding or the body’s inability to absorb iron.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four out of every 10 women in Kochi suffer from anaemia, reveals a recent study conducted by Metropolis Healthcare, a diagnostics company based in India. 1,40,744 samples of women were tested in Kochi. Anaemia prevalence was found to be higher in the age group 20-50.

According to Dr Ramesh Kumar, Chief of Laboratory Services, Metropolis Healthcare, the most common reason for anaemia is the deficiency of iron, which can be cared for with supplements and good nutrition. “Women in India continue to be anaemic. Considering the monthly blood loss during their periods, it is necessary that women supplement their diet to remain healthy.

The most common symptoms to watch out for are lethargy, unexplained fatigue, pale skin, and pale eyes. In kids, a more severe form of anaemia is characterised by a behaviour called pica, wherein the child has a tendency to eat dirt, clay, and other unusual substances. This is not unusual behaviour, and disappears once the anaemia is cured,” said Dr Kumar. “While routine blood tests like Complete Blood Cell (CBC) count can give us an overall picture on the status of Hb and RBC components, it is important to undergo a thorough diagnosis to find out the root cause of anaemia.

These may include internal bleeding or the body’s inability to absorb iron. Dr Jils George from the Department of General Medicine at MCH Kalamassery opined that proper diagnosis was the key to treating anaemia. “A proper healthy diet which is rich in proteins, nutrients and vitamins should be taken. In order to avoid further complications including ulcers, bone marrow, and kidney problems, proper and timely diagnosis is required,” said Dr Jils. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp