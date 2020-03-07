Four out of 10 women in Kochi struggle with anaemia: report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four out of every 10 women in Kochi suffer from anaemia, reveals a recent study conducted by Metropolis Healthcare, a diagnostics company based in India. 1,40,744 samples of women were tested in Kochi. Anaemia prevalence was found to be higher in the age group 20-50.

According to Dr Ramesh Kumar, Chief of Laboratory Services, Metropolis Healthcare, the most common reason for anaemia is the deficiency of iron, which can be cared for with supplements and good nutrition. “Women in India continue to be anaemic. Considering the monthly blood loss during their periods, it is necessary that women supplement their diet to remain healthy.

The most common symptoms to watch out for are lethargy, unexplained fatigue, pale skin, and pale eyes. In kids, a more severe form of anaemia is characterised by a behaviour called pica, wherein the child has a tendency to eat dirt, clay, and other unusual substances. This is not unusual behaviour, and disappears once the anaemia is cured,” said Dr Kumar. “While routine blood tests like Complete Blood Cell (CBC) count can give us an overall picture on the status of Hb and RBC components, it is important to undergo a thorough diagnosis to find out the root cause of anaemia.

These may include internal bleeding or the body’s inability to absorb iron. Dr Jils George from the Department of General Medicine at MCH Kalamassery opined that proper diagnosis was the key to treating anaemia. “A proper healthy diet which is rich in proteins, nutrients and vitamins should be taken. In order to avoid further complications including ulcers, bone marrow, and kidney problems, proper and timely diagnosis is required,” said Dr Jils.