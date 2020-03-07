Home Cities Kochi

Her healing touch

When going got tough for the health  department, the women staff of Govt Medical  College Hospital, Kalamassery, stepped up,  putting their fears aside, on a mission to keep us safe.  

Published: 07th March 2020

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When the dreaded nipah struck last year, people were scrambling to safety of their homes, away from anything or anyone that could carry the virus, scenario on replay now as Coronavirus threat looms large. But, not these women. Instead, they plunged right into the danger zone, putting their lives at stake, to save many out there. The female members of the nursing team at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, epitomise selfless care — a  true reflection of womanhood.

As we celebrate another Women’s Day, Kochi Express shares with its readers the tremendous risk and effort these women - right from Health Minister K K Shailaja to the many nameless faces of the nursing staff - took as Kerala braved the health crisis. 

The voice of solace
During the nipah outbreak, last June, Dr Vibha C Santhosh, associate professor, Department of Medicine at MCH Kalamassery, was in charge of handling calls at the control room set up by the district administration. She recalls the sleepless nights and taxing experience as three suspected cases of nipah were admitted at the isolation ward.  “It was a first-time experience and hopefully the last. Though I was only responsible for handling medical queries, all calls were forwarded to me. Panic-stricken people would call even at night.

I remember a caller who was suffering an anxiety attack over whether or not he could use the water in his well, as they spotted bats in it,” said Dr Vibha. The calls continued for nearly three months, even after the outbreak was contained. “We had to give the patients the best treatment while ensuring we didn’t contract the disease. Unmindful of all consequences, we confidently continued fighting the virus.Nothing could stop us from doing our duty, especially seeing the patients who awaited results while being quarantined,” she says.

Round-the-clock duty
Over 20 nursing staff, in different shifts, took complete care of the patients. For Mary John (name changed), a nurse, every moment was nerve-wracking.  “Even when the entire world was panicking, we had to stay calm. Our fears had to be kept aside. Otherwise, the entire system would have come to a halt,” says Mary. All the while, dressed in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), which itself is a hassling experience. “The sight itself would scare patients,” she adds.

Despite these measures, panic would set in. “At 1am one day, I received a call from the isolation ward, where a patient was suffering from severe cough and fever. We were all anxious while sending his blood sample, but thankfully it came back negative,” she says. “Our families or children stopped being the priority suddenly. Our sole focus was on saving the lives and containing the outbreak. Whenever a blood sample was sent, we prayed for it to come back negative,” she says.

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Dr S Sreedevi, who was in charge of initiating the government’s surveillance network in the district in case of an emergency epidemic outbreak, credits her team’s selfless efforts.  “We travelled to North Paravoor and nearby areas to find the source of the outbreak. We could piece together a plausible explanation. I think all of us, who were involved in treating the patients and handling the situation, can pat  ourselves on the back for playing our part very well,” said 
Dr Sreedevi.

When going got tough for the health  department, the women staff of Govt Medical  College Hospital, Kalamassery, stepped up, putting their fears aside, on a mission to keep us safe. Express salutes these brave fighters on the eve of  International Women’s Day

