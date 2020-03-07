Kochi to get its second free open gym soon

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites have yet another reason to stay in shape. Soon, the health department will set up an open gym – the second in the city – on the premises of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor here. The free and open-for-all gym will be built under the supervision of the district medical office (DMO) on 1,000 sq ft of space using the plan fund of D4 lakh allocated by the government.

“Changes in lifestyle and food pattern are major reasons for several lifestyle diseases. Some physical activity can prevent such ailments to a great extent. So, we decided to set up an open gym. There is a government directive to set up gyms in the heart of the city. Hence, we chose the stadium area,” said a source with DMO. The facility is scheduled to be opened to public by the first week of April. As per the DMO’s decision, around 10 outdoor modern fitness equipment will be installed in the gym. “A tender to set up the facility has been floated and the bids that are received will be opened in a few days. GCDA has agreed to provide the land. If all goes well, work on the project will start once we receive the authority’s official approval,” said Dr Savitha, deputy district medical officer, Ernakulam.The first open gym in the city was opened at Chathiyath Road. It was built using the fund of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. The DMO is also planning to launch the same project at Attutheeram park near Piravom.