Stinking for years! 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kakkanad may be changing everyday, but certain things haven’t, like the stretch from NGO Quarters bus stand to Kunnumpuram, which has been a waste dumping ground for years. Though a signboard warning people against this has been put up, nothing changed and the area continues to stink.

This stretch of government-owned land has been acquired by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited for Phase Two of Metro Rail. Though the sides of the road have been cordoned off with metal wires, plastic bags of waste can be seen strewn around.

According to the residents, people living in rented properties in the vicinity dump waste here. “This has been an issue for long. Things took a turn for the worse recently,” said Aleema K, a resident. Though the municipal authorities remove the waste once in a while, the intervals between the drives don’t help. But, the people say there is little the municipality can do, in this case.

Jamaal K M , an autorickshaw driver, says waste dumping happens during night. “People come in vehicles and throw the garbage. Kudumbashree workers collect bio-degradable wastes from houses in the area for a fixed amount. But many opt not to pay them and instead dispose of the waste this way. Recently, poultry waste was dumped here and we had to cover it up with soil to get rid of the stench. A plastic heap had caught fire last week and the Fire and Rescue Services had to be called in,” he adds. The municipality is now planning to install cameras to nab the culprits. “A tender has been floated for installing CCTV cameras. We hope to bring a solution soon,” said Seena Rahman, ward councillor.