Home Cities Kochi

Where there is a will

Lakshmi Menon’s new project is recycling cloth waste to make bedrolls for the homeless

Published: 07th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anywhere in our country, a night stroll reveals how thousands of men and women sleep on deserted verandahs or streets. Be it in a city, or pilgrim site or villages, the earth is their bed and the cold night their quilt.

Entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon, who noticed discarded, leftover clothes from tailoring sites piling up around town, began putting two and two together. “This problem of the surplus is a solution to the first problem. All the various cloth waste from homes and tailoring centres could make convenient bedrolls. These can roll up and serve as a pillow or mattress or quilt to a little child, or trembling elders sleeping outdoors at night,” says Lakshmi. She has lovingly named them Shayya.

The process is very simple, she says. To make a single Shayya bedroll, neither expertise nor huge amounts of money is needed. Just a mind to help and a strong desire to reduce this imbalance. In Kerala alone, tonnes of discarded clothes and fabrics are burnt. The indirect damage of this is irreconcilable. Converting them into an item of comfort for a homeless or traveller sleeping on the streets is a thoughtful way to manage waste and distribute basic necessities to the needy. “Shayya is a socially relevant project which can be carried out as a decentralised model across the world since the raw material and its beneficiaries can be found in any part of the world,” says Lakshmi. “Pure Living is launching this project. This could be a good time pass for retired women with extra time on their hands and an attitude to help,” says Lakshmi. The project is being launched on International Women’s Day. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp