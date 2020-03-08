12,429 drug cases ended in conviction in 4 years

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of drug-related cases registered across the state in recent years has witnessed a rise. However, when it comes to conviction, the numbers are not that encouraging. While a total of 23,438 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past four years, the number of cases that ended in successful conviction in the four-year period was 12,429.

One of the reasons for this is that legal procedures in the cases, including the filing of chargesheet, takes a long time. The trial also drags on, meaning that the trial in cases that are registered in a particular year do not necessarily conclude that year. As per the data submitted in the assembly, 7,278 NDPS cases were registered in the state in 2019. The same year, there was successful conviction in only 3,364 cases. The situation was similar in 2018. The district sessions court handles drug-related cases.

“The major issue is that since 2016, NDPS cases have doubled in the state, while there are only a few courts in each district to dispose of the cases. If an average 500 cases are registered in each district annually, the trial is completed in less than 200 cases at present that year,” said an officer. Another major issue is that the Excise Department has a limited number of officers to complete investigation in each case. “An Excise Inspector may simultaneously be involved in the probe of over five cases. So, the completion of the probe and the filing of the chargesheet in a case take time, sometimes extending to over a year,” said an officer.

Excise officials said the conviction rate in cases probed by the Excise department was 60 to 70 per cent. A S Ranjith, Deputy Excise Commissioner, said the same. “Conviction rate in NDPS cases probed by Excise Department is higher than those probed by the police. However, it takes time to complete all the legal procedures, including trial,” he said. “Still, the situation has improved in recent years. Earlier, a person booked in an NDPS case had to wait four to five years for a verdict. Now, the legal process is completed in around two years,” he said.

Conviction in cases for selling drugs near education institutions2016 48

2017 65

2018 68

2019 119