Actress abduction case: Examination of Bindhu, Siddique postponed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court here could not examine actors Bindhu Panicker and Siddique as part of the trial in actor abduction case on Saturday. Though the actors were present at the court, due to the absence of the special prosecutor, the witness examination could not be conducted. Special prosecutor filed a leave application stating that he could not be present at the court due to medical reasons. Bindhu and Siddique were 12th and 13th witnesses in the case. Both had appeared for witness examination last month, but due to additional time taken for examining Manju Warrier, they were asked to appear on Saturday. Actor Dileep who is an accused in the case was present at the court.