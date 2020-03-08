Anti-Narcotic wing zeroes in on African cartels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) has decided to strengthen coordination with similar agencies in Karnataka, Goa and Tamil Nadu to rein in on the Bengaluru and Goa-based drug cartels which are largely supplying psychotropic drugs to the local youth. Officials said the probe into a couple of MDMA seizures in the district had revealed the direct link of African rackets with the local drug cartels in the district. Officials with Ernakulam rural Anti-Narcotic wing told TNSE they have collected details of local networks which have been coordinating with African drug cartels operating out of metro cities in Karnataka.

“The probe will be widened with the help of the Karnataka police to bust these drug cartels,” a senior officer said. Kochi range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the police have been coordinating with their counterparts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on a case to case basis as part of the probe.

Police already have details about Nigerian national Okowe Chigozie Collins who was arrested from Goa in 2015 by Kochi City police for allegedly supplying cocaine to a local gang for a party organised at a Kadavanthara apartment involving a Malayalee actor. Okowe who hailed from Lagos in West Africa was residing in North Goa to coordinate the activities of the drug cartel. Police officials said they are planning to take the arrested persons to identify the spots in Bengaluru and Goa where the deals often take place. “The couriers of the drug cartels mostly prefer travelling in trains between Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. However, they avoid busy railway stations like Kochi,” an official said. He also added they are in touch with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to bust the activities of African drug cartels.