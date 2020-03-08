Credai urges state govt to end CRZ confusion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Urging the state government to dispel the confusions in the Coastal Zone Regulations (CRZ) norms, the two-day-long Credai Kerala Statecon 2020 concluded here on Saturday. The conference urged the government to end confusions regarding CRZ and delay in giving construction permits.

“Ever since the demolition of Maradu flats, the realty sector is facing a huge crisis and apprehension from customers. It is high time to revise the old laws and ensure clarity in the norms. State’s Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) is a total failure. If the officials had made clear interventions, the demolition of flats at Maradu could have been avoided,” said K V Haseeb Ahamed, conference chairman.

The conference registered its strong protest against the Maradu flats demolition. “It was a result of the sheer negligence of government officials in implementing the rules. Along with the implementation of such laws, Kerala should look to encash possibilities for growth in the real estate sector,” said M V Antony, secretary general, Credai Kerala. Various sessions on the second day called for more focus on medical tourism and reducing dependence on non-resident Keralites (NRK) for real estate investments.

It has also asked the industry players to redefine their marketing strategy as per the changing taste of customers.