Home Cities Kochi

Fake currency seizure case trial to begin at NIA court on March 25

The court has indicted him under section 120(B), 489(B) and 489(C) of IPC. There are 35 witnesses in the case, including a protected witness.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial of the Thrissur Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) seizure case in which 103 counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were recovered from a West Bengal native will commence at the NIA court in Kochi from March 25. The counterfeit notes originated in Bangladesh. In the first phase, the court will examine 17 witnesses in four sittings to be held from March 25 to April 1. Ali Hossain, 29, of Samserganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, will face trial. 

The court has indicted him under section 120(B), 489(B) and 489(C) of IPC. There are 35 witnesses in the case, including a protected witness. The NIA court on Saturday asked the national agency to submit the statement given by a protected witness next week. After Ali sought legal aid, a counsel to represent him during the trial was appointed by the court. Alim Sheik hailing from Chapai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh is the second accused in the case and he is absconding.

NIA is also in search of another Bangaladeshi identified as Aktharul who also is suspected to be a close aide of Alim. The related incident took place on August 19, 2018, when Ali was arrested by the police for attempting to make a payment with two fake currency notes in a shop in Thrissur. In the ensuing search at his rented house in Madapallur in Palakkad, 101 FICNs were recovered. The case was later taken over by the NIA. The probe revealed that Alim visited Ali and returned to Bangladesh in July 2018. He along with Aktharul returned with fake currency notes on August 12. After the arrest of Ali, Alim and Aktharul went absconding. 

In the first phase, the court will examine 17 witnesses in four sittings to be held from March 25 to April 1. West Bengal native Ali Hossain, 29, will face trial. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp