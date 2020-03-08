Fake currency seizure case trial to begin at NIA court on March 25

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial of the Thrissur Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) seizure case in which 103 counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were recovered from a West Bengal native will commence at the NIA court in Kochi from March 25. The counterfeit notes originated in Bangladesh. In the first phase, the court will examine 17 witnesses in four sittings to be held from March 25 to April 1. Ali Hossain, 29, of Samserganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, will face trial.

The court has indicted him under section 120(B), 489(B) and 489(C) of IPC. There are 35 witnesses in the case, including a protected witness. The NIA court on Saturday asked the national agency to submit the statement given by a protected witness next week. After Ali sought legal aid, a counsel to represent him during the trial was appointed by the court. Alim Sheik hailing from Chapai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh is the second accused in the case and he is absconding.

NIA is also in search of another Bangaladeshi identified as Aktharul who also is suspected to be a close aide of Alim. The related incident took place on August 19, 2018, when Ali was arrested by the police for attempting to make a payment with two fake currency notes in a shop in Thrissur. In the ensuing search at his rented house in Madapallur in Palakkad, 101 FICNs were recovered. The case was later taken over by the NIA. The probe revealed that Alim visited Ali and returned to Bangladesh in July 2018. He along with Aktharul returned with fake currency notes on August 12. After the arrest of Ali, Alim and Aktharul went absconding.

