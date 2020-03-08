Govt suspends police officer for misusing power

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Saturday issued an order suspending N G Sreemon, Detective Inspector, Crime Branch, who was the station house officer and Circle Inspector of Thodupuzha station, for misusing his official position.

The High Court directed the government to suspend him immediately for illegally interfering in several civil dispute cases over which the police officer has no jurisdiction. ADGP Tomin J Thachankary issued the order stating that Sreemon has been suspended from service with immediate effect pending disciplinary action. An inquiry by the ADGP (State Intelligence) found that Sreemon repeatedly involved himself in civil disputes over which he has no jurisdiction. The High Court thendirected the government to suspend Sreemon.