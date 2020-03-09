Home Cities Kochi

1.5kg of ganja, 3gm of MDMA seized in drug haul; four arrested in Kochi

The sleuths launched the operation following a tip-off that sale and abuse of ganja and other drugs was high among migrant workers in Nettoor.

Published: 09th March 2020 01:41 AM

The accused Santosh Kumar Nayak, 47, of Ganjam in Odisha, was arrested from Nettoor following a search conducted by DANSAF

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police seized 1.5kg of ganja and three grams of MDMA, commonly known as ‘ecstasy’, from four persons in separate incidents during an inspection on Sunday.

The accused Santosh Kumar Nayak, 47, of Ganjam in Odisha, was arrested from Nettoor following a search conducted by DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) and Panangad police.

The sleuths launched the operation following a tip-off that sale and abuse of ganja and other drugs was high among migrant workers in Nettoor.

“The accused used to transport ganja from Odisha to Kochi via train. The sale was carried out during evenings when migrant workers got back from work, in Nettoor and Panangad areas, where they stay,” said an officer.

City police recently launched a mobile app named ‘Yodhhav’ (warrior) through which public can inform police about drug abuse and its distribution, as part of its efforts to curb increasing drug menace in the city.

The accused who were held for possessing three grams of MDMA were identified as Athul, 26, son of Ashokan, of Parippally, Kollam, Vijil Mathew, 19, son of A V Mathai, of Chittoor, Palakkad, and Sabareesh, 24, son of Suresh Babu, of Karumalloor, Aluva.

