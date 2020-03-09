Ernakulam ACP lodges complaint against fake audio clip

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam ACP K Lalji filed a complaint with cyber cell after a fake audio clip was circulated on social media on Sunday claiming to be him.

The audio clip was based on the warning against COVID-19 and the precaution to be taken, following which the complaint was lodged by the ACP.

“I’ve never posted such a message. The name in the message itself was mentioned as Lal, which proves it was fake. I have informed the cyber cell that its not my audio clip and asked to register a petition against it,” he said.