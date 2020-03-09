Home Cities Kochi

Women chain snatchers are latest headache for Ernakulam cops

In an attempt to keep chain-snatchers at bay, Aluva East police recently released the photos of 28 women, who were allegedly involved in chain-snatching and pick-pocketing.

Published: 09th March 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the festival season progressing in all its vigour across the district, reports of chain-snatching by a nomadic woman gang have put Ernakulam rural police on their toes.

In an attempt to keep chain-snatchers at bay, Aluva East police recently released the photos of 28 women, who were allegedly involved in chain-snatching and pick-pocketing ahead of Shivaratri festival at Manappuram in Aluva.

According to police, the women are experts in chain-snatching and thievery in public places.

Those who arrived at Manappuram for the festival were welcomed by flex boards that read ‘Beware of these chain-snatchers’ with their photos.

Police said the move helped them prevent chain-snatching incidents in Manappuram this time.

Taking the success of this plan to heart, Ernakulam rural police are considering implementing it across the district.

Of the 28 thieves, majority of them have been released on bail or after serving their time.

Among these, the most notorious names are Devi and Durga from Tamil Nadu, who have been staying in Aluva for the past few years, Mari and Vellayamma of Tamil Nadu, who are the accused in a slew of pick-pocketing cases across the district, and Jnaneswary of Tamil Nadu, who is an accused in various robbery, chain-snatching and pick-pocketing cases across police stations.

“Most of them hail from Tamil Nadu. We collected details from various police stations across the district and released their photos. About 50 flex boards were placed across Aluva town ahead of Shivaratri. One of the members carries her one-year-old child with her during operations so as to avoid people doubting,” said a police official. According to him, Aluva East SHO V S Navas conceived the idea.

Modus operandi  

These women split into two or three-member groups before carrying out the robbery. Their modus operandi involves creating an ‘artificial rush’ in crowded areas to execute the plan.

One member stands in the way of the target, while the second member tactfully snatches the chain and passes it to the third member and they all disappear into the crowd and from the spot even before the victim realises what happened.

Their next ‘operation’ will be at a location far away from the previous target. They are well dressed and usually target elderly women and children.

‘Safety Pin’ project

The ‘Safety Pin’ project, launched by Ernakulam rural SP K Karthik, has evoked good response from the public. Police have distributed safety pins to people and instructed them to pin the chain and dress together so that any attempt to snatch the chain will alert the person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Ernakulam crime Kochi Kochi police Ernakulam police
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp