Absconding job fraud accused tries same stunt after 2 years, nabbed

Published: 10th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a Manjalloor native who cheated several job-seekers of lakhs of rupees in 2018 after promising to offer them visas. The arrested Salji Augustine, 43, of Manjalloor, near Muvattupuzha, fell in the police net while attempting to operate the same fraud two years later.

The police officials had been on the lookout for Salji based on a complaint lodged by Vadakkekara native Vishnudas lodged in 2018.In his complaint, Vishnudas said he got acquainted with Salji in January 2018 through a friend. Salji then demanded `1.7 lakh for getting him a job in an oil company in Abu Dhabi. Several aspirants had also paid Salji money in advance.

However, they did not receive the visas as promised. When they approached Salji, he took Vishnudas and few others to New Delhi and left after checking them in a hotel room. When Vishnudas tried to contact him on his mobile phone, it was switched off. Later, the victims complained Aluva DySP in October 2018. However, the police could not trace Salji.

Two years later
The complaint by another Vadakkekara native, this time a woman, alleging job fraud recently raised the suspicions of police. She alleged that a man named Sanju offered her a job in the Railways at New Delhi in exchange for `5 lakh. Suspicious, the woman alerted the police. Salji then contacted her seeking `1 lakh in advance and asked her to give him the money at Aluva when he reached from New Delhi on Sunday.
Based on the police’s instructions, the woman reached the hotel at Aluva and met Salji. The police, who were already at the hotel in mufti, nabbed him while he tried to escape.

“We received evidence that the accused tried to cheat a woman from Thiruvananthapuram earlier after offering her job as an accountant in Dubai. A case was registered on her complaint,” said a police official. “He has no links in New Delhi and came to Aluva from Palakkad via bus. We recovered the tickets of his bus journey from his possession,” said a police officer. The accused was sent to judicial custody.

