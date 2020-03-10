Ayyanad cooperative bank board member commits suicide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A director board member of the Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank and a local CPM leader at Thrikkakara committed suicide on Monday.Siyad V A aka Siyad Vazhakkala,46, a resident of Vazhakkala, near Kakkanad, was found hanging in the bedroom of his house at Vazhakkala on Monday evening.

He was a board member of the Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank, which was recently mired in controversy over alleged misappropriation of flood relief fund. According to the police, the family members broke open the door of the room and found his body hanging.

Though he was rushed to a hospital at Kakkanad, he was declared dead by 6.30 pm. Though the bank was caught in the row in connection with the alleged diversion of Rs 12.94 lakh flood relief fund from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), police said his death has no connection with the incident.

He was not named an accused or even summoned for interrogation in connection with the case, which is probed by the District Crime Branch team of the city police.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that he was facing financial crisis and that might have prompted him to take the extreme step,” said an officer with Thrikkakara police. Siyad is survived by wife Suhara and sons Fazalurahman and Fayas. The burial will be held at Juma Masjid, Padamughal, at noon on Tuesday.