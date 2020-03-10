Four persons booked for smuggling gold

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Monday booked four persons, including a woman, in two separate incidents of gold smuggling at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at Nedumbassery. AIU officers have also seized 1.5kg of gold worth `68 lakh.

In the first incident, 500 grams of gold was recovered from a woman, who had concealed it inside her dress. “The gold was brought by a Malapuram native who was travelling on a flight from Bahrain via Kozhikode to CIAL. His brother and sister-in-law boarded the flight from Kozhikode airport. Inside the flight, he handed over the gold to his sister-in-law, hoping that checking will not be stringent for domestic passengers,” said an officer.

However, based on a tip-off, Customs officials intercepted the woman at the arrival terminal. Later, after interrogation, they booked her husband and brother-in-law, who brought gold from Bahrain.

In the second incident, a passenger was intercepted with 1kg of gold, which was concealed inside a microwave oven. The Koduvally native had arrived in a flight from Riyadh. The gold was found during baggage checking. After recording the arrest, he was released on bail.