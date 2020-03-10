Home Cities Kochi

Four persons booked for smuggling gold

In the first incident, 500 grams of gold was recovered from a woman, who had concealed it inside her dress.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Monday booked four persons, including a woman, in two separate incidents of gold smuggling at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at Nedumbassery. AIU officers have also seized 1.5kg of gold worth `68 lakh.

In the first incident, 500 grams of gold was recovered from a woman, who had concealed it inside her dress. “The gold was brought by a Malapuram native who was travelling on a flight from Bahrain via Kozhikode to CIAL. His brother and sister-in-law boarded the flight from Kozhikode airport. Inside the flight, he handed over the gold to his sister-in-law, hoping that checking will not be stringent for domestic passengers,” said an officer.

However, based on a tip-off, Customs officials intercepted the woman at the arrival terminal. Later, after interrogation, they booked her husband and brother-in-law, who brought gold from Bahrain.

In the second incident, a passenger was intercepted with 1kg of gold, which was concealed inside a microwave oven. The Koduvally native had arrived in a flight from Riyadh. The gold was found during baggage checking. After recording the arrest, he was released on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp