Medical college hosp ready to facilitate more suspected cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, has taken up all facilities to isolate and treat suspected COVID-19 cases. An entire block has been converted into an isolation ward, in the wake of more suspected cases being reported in the district. According to MCH authorities, the isolation ward can admit around 30 patients.

“Suspected cases are directly brought from the airport after screening in the special ambulance provided by health services. Then, the physical examination of the patient will take place in the triage room set up on the ground floor of the isolation block. Based on the results of the tests conducted, doctors will advise whether the individual needs to be admitted or home quarantined,” said a source. “So far, severe cases have not yet been reported in the state. Hence, there are chances for it to be cured,” said a source.

140 under observation

According to the health department, 140 people are currently under observation in the district. Of these, 99 are co-passengers who travelled with the three-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 11 suspected cases have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government MCH, Kalamassery. Parents of the three-year-old are also in isolation.

A total of 17 persons are in isolation wards and 281 are under home quarantine in the district. As per health officials, 25 blood samples of suspected patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, on Monday.

As many as 138 phone calls were received by the Corona Control Room, functioning in the collectorate. Majority of calls were made by those who travelled in the same flight as the three-year-old and by those complaining about persons, who arrived from COVID-19-hit countries violating their home quarantine directives and coming out in the open.

Spitting, blowing nose in public? Beware

Kochi: Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has instructed all station house officers in the city to take strict action against people found to be spitting or blowing their nose in public places. The action against them will be taken under Section 120(e) of the Kerala Police Act. Since Monday, police officials in Kozhikode city were assigned to intercept people spitting in public places and slap H5,000 as fine on them. Those unable to pay would be have to serve one year in prison.

Health Dept guidelines

Those who arrived from COVID-19-hit countries after February 10 must immediately inform the health department

Those who travelled with the three-year-old on EK 530 Dubai-Kochi flight must be home quarantined for 28 days starting from today. They have strictly been advised to avoid public gatherings

People from COVID-19-hit areas should prevent themselves from taking part in public gatherings

Do not create unnecessary panic. It is not necessary for the common public to wear masks. Those under observation in hospitals and those treating patients are advised to wear masks

Even if the test results come out negative, the individual must be home quarantined for 28 days after being discharged