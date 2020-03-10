Home Cities Kochi

Medical college hosp ready to facilitate more suspected cases

As many as 138 phone calls were received by the Corona Control Room, functioning in the collectorate.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, has taken up all facilities to isolate and treat suspected COVID-19 cases. An entire block has been converted into an isolation ward, in the wake of more suspected cases being reported in the district. According to MCH authorities, the isolation ward can admit around 30 patients.

“Suspected cases are directly brought from the airport after screening in the special ambulance provided by health services. Then, the physical examination of the patient will take place in the triage room set up on the ground floor of the isolation block. Based on the results of the tests conducted, doctors will advise whether the individual needs to be admitted or home quarantined,” said a source. “So far, severe cases have not yet been reported in the state. Hence, there are chances for it to be cured,” said a source.

140 under observation
According to the health department, 140 people are currently under observation in the district. Of these, 99 are co-passengers who travelled with the three-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 11 suspected cases have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government MCH, Kalamassery. Parents of the three-year-old are also in isolation.

A total of 17 persons are in isolation wards and 281 are under home quarantine in the district. As per health officials, 25 blood samples of suspected patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, on Monday.

As many as 138 phone calls were received by the Corona Control Room, functioning in the collectorate. Majority of calls were made by those who travelled in the same flight as the three-year-old and by those complaining about persons, who arrived from COVID-19-hit countries violating their home quarantine directives and coming out in the open.

Spitting, blowing nose in public? Beware
Kochi: Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has instructed all station house officers in the city to take strict action against people found to be spitting or blowing their nose in public places. The action against them will be taken under Section 120(e) of the Kerala Police Act. Since Monday, police officials in Kozhikode city were assigned to intercept people spitting in public places and slap H5,000 as fine on them. Those unable to pay would be have to serve one year in prison.

Health Dept  guidelines
Those who arrived from COVID-19-hit countries after February 10 must immediately inform the health department  
Those who travelled with the three-year-old on EK 530 Dubai-Kochi flight must be home quarantined for 28 days starting from today. They have strictly been advised to avoid public gatherings
People from COVID-19-hit areas should prevent themselves from taking part in public gatherings
Do not create unnecessary panic. It is not necessary for the common public to wear masks. Those under observation in hospitals and those treating patients are advised to wear masks
Even if the test results come out negative, the individual must be home quarantined for 28 days after being discharged

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp