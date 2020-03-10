Home Cities Kochi

‘Niah’s Ark’ training kids to be brainy

Niah Sanjith has been passionate about board games, card games and puzzles since the age of one.

Niah Sanjith

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Niah Sanjith has been passionate about board games, card games and puzzles since the age of one. At the age of four, she has to her credit the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for being the youngest cuber in the world to solve three different types of cubes such as a Christmas tree cube, 2×2 Rubik’s cube and Pyraminx cube. 

Now, this young cuber from Alappuzha is inspiring other children through her YouTube channel ‘Niah’s Ark’, which features videos of fun-filled educational activities, games and puzzles. All the videos are focused on developing different kinds of skills in children with the help of various games and toys.Niah is the only daughter of Sanjith Sleeba, an engineer and Tixy Joseph, a veterinary doctor. Tixy shoots, edits and uploads the videos on YouTube. “Although we started making these types of videos one year ago, her YouTube channel was started in January this year,” says Tixy. The channel has more than 25 videos on different kinds of games and puzzles such as Tangram and Rubik’s cube which focus on developing sensory and fine motor skills, and boosting logical reasoning in children. 

Tixy says, “ The videos are just two to three minutes long. Each of them carries information about how the game along with Niah’s own experience with it.” Besides this, the video also gives information about where the price and availability of the gaming tool. The channel also has videos that develop planning and observational skills in children. The videos often feature Niah in her school uniform. 

“Niah is currently studying in kindergarden in Government UP school, Alappuzha. The videos are shot on Wednesdays and Fridays after school hours. Niah plays these games for around 45 minutes after school. I shoot the videos as she solves the puzzles,” says Tixy. Niah has more than 150 different kinds of board games and wooden toys which focus on developing skills at different levels in children.

Tixy opines that wooden toys and board games add to the overall development of children and should be encouraged by parents at a time when children are just hooked to the electronic gadgets. “We have already received good feedback from many parents who shared that they were unaware about such games. There were instances when parents made board for their children using cardboard,” shares Tixy. Besides her YouTube channel, videos are also available on Niah’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Niah is currently training for Rubik’s cube competition to be held this month in Kollam.

