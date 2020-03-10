‘Notices sent to highrises at Marine Drive’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) informed the High Court that eight apartment complexes located at Marine Drive here have been asked to obtain the board’s consent for connecting their drains to the common sewage treatment plant (STP) operated by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Marine Drive.

The environmental engineer filed the report in response to a plea seeking a directive to maintain and repair the Marine Drive walkway. KSPCB said the buildings were issued notices in this regard. The buildings which had not obtained the GCDA’s consent before connecting their drains to the STP had also been asked to get GCDA’s nod. It said highrises with more than 2,000-sq metre area need to obtain its consent before connecting their drains to the STP.