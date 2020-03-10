PWD: Kundannoor, Vyttila flyovers to be ready by June

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traffic congestion along the national highway stretch at Kundannoor and Vyttila will soon become a thing of the past as the Public Works Department (NH wing) is planning to complete both flyover projects by June.

Officials of the department apprised T K Jose, additional chief secretary (PWD), of the decision when he visited the project site on Monday.

A PWD official said they are planning to complete the construction of Vyttila flyover by June, while the deadline for the six-lane Kundannoor flyover has been set as April 30.

Meanwhile, T K Jose offered all help to the department for completing the project in a time-bound manner.