Home Cities Kochi

Robbing man at knifepoint: Two held, remanded

The duo was placed in remand at the Ernakulam District Jail on Monday.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City roads are becoming increasingly unsafe for people. The police have arrested two youths who robbed an Idukki native at knifepoint on a deserted road at Kakkanad where he stays in the wee hours of Sunday and made away with `1,300 and his mobile phone.

The Thrikkakara police arrested Athani native Sijesh Kumar, 30, and Ajith, 31, of Gandhi Nagar, for robbing Udumbanchola native Bobby George, 35, while he was returning to his house at Manikulangara Road here.

“The theft took place at Kollamkudimugal Road near the municipal ground. The road was deserted and the duo blocked Bobby and threatened him. They pointed the knife at his neck and dragged him away. They then took away his money and phone,” said an official with the Thrikkakara police station.

The duo fled when Bobby tried to fight back. The victim injured his left hand.Following his complaint, the police officials carried out an extensive search and nabbed the duo from Kollamkudimugal within a few hours. The mobile phone was recovered from a spot near the crime scene. The duo was placed in remand at the Ernakulam District Jail on Monday.

Thrikkakara inspector R Shabu, assistant SIs P P Justin, N I Rafeeq, Roy K Punnoos and Binu Thomas, civil police officers Shajeer, Jabir and Jayasree were part of the team that arrested the duo.
“Ajith was involved in several theft cases registered in various police stations in the city,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp