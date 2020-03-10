Robbing man at knifepoint: Two held, remanded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City roads are becoming increasingly unsafe for people. The police have arrested two youths who robbed an Idukki native at knifepoint on a deserted road at Kakkanad where he stays in the wee hours of Sunday and made away with `1,300 and his mobile phone.

The Thrikkakara police arrested Athani native Sijesh Kumar, 30, and Ajith, 31, of Gandhi Nagar, for robbing Udumbanchola native Bobby George, 35, while he was returning to his house at Manikulangara Road here.

“The theft took place at Kollamkudimugal Road near the municipal ground. The road was deserted and the duo blocked Bobby and threatened him. They pointed the knife at his neck and dragged him away. They then took away his money and phone,” said an official with the Thrikkakara police station.

The duo fled when Bobby tried to fight back. The victim injured his left hand.Following his complaint, the police officials carried out an extensive search and nabbed the duo from Kollamkudimugal within a few hours. The mobile phone was recovered from a spot near the crime scene. The duo was placed in remand at the Ernakulam District Jail on Monday.

Thrikkakara inspector R Shabu, assistant SIs P P Justin, N I Rafeeq, Roy K Punnoos and Binu Thomas, civil police officers Shajeer, Jabir and Jayasree were part of the team that arrested the duo.

“Ajith was involved in several theft cases registered in various police stations in the city,” said an official.