Home Cities Kochi

SSLC: 31,724 students to write exam in Ernakulam district on Tuesday

As many as 31,724 students will be writing SSLC examinations in the district this year.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

exams

For representational purposes (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 31,724 students will be writing SSLC examinations in the district this year.The examinations, that begin on Tuesday, will be over on March 26. According to the district education department, there are around 327 examination centres in 55 clusters in the district. “The examinations will begin at 9.45am and finish at 11.30am. The timings for English, mathematics and social studies papers will be 9.45am to 12.30pm,” said an education department official.

The highest number of students writing SSLC in the district is at SNDPHS at Udyamperoor. Around 509 students will be writing the examination at the centre. The centre with the least number of students is Government Sanskrit High School at Tripunithura with just three candidates.

“Schools have been asked to ensure drinking water is provided at all examinaiton halls,” said an official. In Lakshadweep, around 592 students will be writing the examinations at nine centres. In the Gulf region, 597 students will write the examination at nine centres.

Timetable

March 10: First language - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Urdu, Additional English and Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit oriental part I (for Sanskrit schools), Arabic (academic), Arabic oriental paper I (for Arabic schools)
March 11: First language part II - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, special English, fisheries science (Fisheries Technical School), Arabic oriental part II, Sanskrit oriental part II
March 16: Social Science
March 17: English
March 18: Hindi, GK
March 19: Biology
March 23: Mathematics
March 24: Physics
March 26: Chemistry

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp