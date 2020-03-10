SSLC: 31,724 students to write exam in Ernakulam district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 31,724 students will be writing SSLC examinations in the district this year.The examinations, that begin on Tuesday, will be over on March 26. According to the district education department, there are around 327 examination centres in 55 clusters in the district. “The examinations will begin at 9.45am and finish at 11.30am. The timings for English, mathematics and social studies papers will be 9.45am to 12.30pm,” said an education department official.

The highest number of students writing SSLC in the district is at SNDPHS at Udyamperoor. Around 509 students will be writing the examination at the centre. The centre with the least number of students is Government Sanskrit High School at Tripunithura with just three candidates.

“Schools have been asked to ensure drinking water is provided at all examinaiton halls,” said an official. In Lakshadweep, around 592 students will be writing the examinations at nine centres. In the Gulf region, 597 students will write the examination at nine centres.

Timetable

March 10: First language - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Urdu, Additional English and Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit oriental part I (for Sanskrit schools), Arabic (academic), Arabic oriental paper I (for Arabic schools)

March 11: First language part II - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, special English, fisheries science (Fisheries Technical School), Arabic oriental part II, Sanskrit oriental part II

March 16: Social Science

March 17: English

March 18: Hindi, GK

March 19: Biology

March 23: Mathematics

March 24: Physics

March 26: Chemistry