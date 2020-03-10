Summer holidays come early for junior students in CBSE schools

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: COVID-19 has parents of school going children in panic. And considering their concerns, several CBSE schools in the district have decided to prepone the summer vacation, especially for junior classes.A number of schools sent intimation to the parents declaring Monday as the last working day for nursery and primary kids.

Secretary general of National Council of CBSE Schools Indira Rajan said health and safety of students was of utmost importance.“Hence, the state unit of the council has suggested member institutions to take necessary steps like preponing summer vacations for nursery and primary classes,” she said.

She said parents’ concerns regarding COVID-19 were valid as little children did not understand the seriousness of the instructions given by teachers and schools. “For them, everything is a game. Hence, the chances of infections are very high. Nearly all schools in the district have completed their portions for every class,” Indira said.

On some schools cancelling examinations, Indira said, “Since assessments are carried out throughout the year, the necessity of examinations in LKG, UKG and Classes I to IV is not an issue. As for senior classes, CBSE has directed the schools to take every precaution to prevent any infection.”

“In a recent circular, CBSE directed schools to create awareness among children on preventive interventions such as frequently washing hands, observing respiratory etiquettes – like using handkerchief to cover mouth while coughing or sneezing, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gathering – which will help in preventing or reducing transmission of this disease and several other communicable diseases,” said Indira.

Authorities of Rajagiri school said they too decided to declare summer vacation for Classes I to IV from Monday considering the concerns raised by parents.“The exams and open house of these classes have been cancelled. The school will reopen on June 1,” said a teacher.

The Choice School too decided to declare summer holidays for classes I to III. It will announce the date of reopening later. Many schools decided to cancel the examinations for the primary section.“We have decided to declare holidays for KG and classes I to V from Tuesday. Exam-related notification will be issued soon,” said Deepa Chandran, senior principal, Greets Public School, Kaloor.Indira said further steps regarding the classes will be taken as per the notifications issued by the district collector or the education department.

Spreading wrong information? Don’t do it, say cops

Kochi: The police have warned people against spreading fake messages about COVID-19 on social media. “The police are keeping a close watch on posts related to COVID-19. State police chief Loknath Behera has directed the officials to initiate strict action against people spreading fake news,” said an officer.

Fake messages: Cops on toes

Kochi: Police have pulled up their socks to check the spread of fake messages about COVID-19 on social media platforms. Cyber Cell officials said so far, they had received three complaints of fake messages being spread on social media. They said a probe is under way. One of the complainants is Ernakulam ACP K Lalji. He filed the complaint on Sunday after a fake audio clip was circulated in his name on social media. Another clip, in which a woman claiming to be a staff of Amrita Hospital can be heard saying that a few patients had been tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital, was also shared in WhatsApp groups. However, the hospital authorities said it was fake.

Robots spread awareness

Kochi: The Kerala Startup Mission on Monday launched an unconventional battle against COVID-19 spread by launching an awareness campaign using two robots. Of the pair of computer-programmed machines developed by Asimov Robotics, a startup incubated at KSUM in Kalamassery, one distributes masks, sanitisers and napkins, while the other robot provides details about WHO’s campaign to contain the scary disease at KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex. Asimov CEO Jayakrishnan T said the public’s apathy towards preventive measures against the disease has prompted the solutions-provider company to go for such a drive.The use of robots in the campaign has invited public attention while it also considers the propensity of coronavirus to spread through human contact. KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath said the institution is mulling over installing such robots in public places such as airports. “All startups being incubated at KSUM are also being given health guidelines,” he said.