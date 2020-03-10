TP murder: HC seeks report on CPM leader’s health condition

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the state government to produce the report of the medical board, constituted to ascertain the health condition of CPM leader P K Kunjananthan, a convict in T P Chandrasekharan murder case. The court issued the order on a petition filed by P K Kunjananthan seeking to suspend the sentence and release him on bail. The Additional Sessions Court, Kozhikode, had awarded life imprisonment to him and imposed a fine of `1 lakh. He has already undergone imprisonment for around eight years. When the petition came for hearing, the superintendent, Prisons and Correctional Home, Thiruvananthapuram, submitted that the medical board met on March 4 to analyse the clinical condition and to formulate a treatment plan.
