Universal screening at Kochi airport for domestic pax too

KOCHI: Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in a child who had arrived at Kochi airport last week, authorities at the airport have intensified the screening of passengers, including those arriving at the domestic terminals.

“Thermal screening of passengers is now being carried out at domestic terminals too. Now, all domestic passengers will be screened under universal screening protocol suggested by the Health Department,” director (Asia-Pacific) of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) A C K Nair told TNIE.

The decision was taken as some passengers who travelled to other countries, landed at Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai airports and took domestic flights to reach Kochi. “Anyone exhibiting the symptoms will be sent to the hospital,” Nair said.

The universal screening had started for international passengers on March 3. Now, health counters have been added at international and domestic arrival areas of the airport.

As for the three-year-old child who tested positive for COVID-19, Nair said the family had reached the airport from Dubai on Saturday.

“Thermal screening revealed that the child was suffering from fever. The parents told airport authorities that they were coming from Italy. The child was immediately moved to the isolation ward,” he said.

7 staff under quarantine

So far, the airport has put seven of its employees, who came in direct contact with the three-member family from Pathanamthitta who were tested positive for COVID-19. “They have been asked to stay at home for 14 days,” said Nair.