Choose the right mask, sanitiser

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state braces to tackle newer cases of coronavirus, the public is leaving no stone unturned with a host of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection. As a result, increased sales of masks and hand sanitisers have led to shortages in stores.

But, will wearing a face mask protect you from the virus?

According to Kerala’s nodal officer for Public Health Emergencies (corona and H1N1), Dr Amar Fettle, face masks are being widely used after the increasing number of cases reported. But several are unaware of its application and effectiveness.

“Two types of masks - the surgical mask and the N95 respirator are being widely bought but neither of them is effective in blocking the infection or germs if not disposed of properly. Many are wearing the same but disposing of inefficiently. Placing the masks in pockets will increase the chances of infection and will lead to major health concerns,” he said. A mask should not be used for more than two hours. Reusing the same, especially cloth masks, can increase the risk of infection.

During the removal of a mask, unhook it from around your ears and avoid touching the front of your mask, he said. N95 masks are to be primarily used by medical professionals who are in close contact with an infected person. “Masks are in short supply. If people keep buying the same, it will be unavailable even for medical professionals in critical conditions,” said Dr Amar. The health expert advised that a mask should be used when in close contact with a person exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

More than 98 per cent

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are considered a convenient way to keep hands germ-free but experts say sanitisers should have an alcohol content of more than 98 per cent to kill germs.