Home Cities Kochi

Choose the right mask, sanitiser

As the state braces to tackle newer cases of coronavirus, the public is leaving no stone unturned with a host of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Several now rely on masks as a precautionary measure. A woman wearing a mask is seen alighting from a bus Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state braces to tackle newer cases of coronavirus, the public is leaving no stone unturned with a host of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection. As a result, increased sales of masks and hand sanitisers have led to shortages in stores. 

But, will wearing a face mask protect you from the virus?  
According to Kerala’s nodal officer for Public Health Emergencies (corona and H1N1), Dr Amar Fettle, face masks are being widely used after the increasing number of cases reported. But several are unaware of its application and effectiveness.

“Two types of masks - the surgical mask and the N95 respirator are being widely bought but neither of them is effective in blocking the infection or germs if not disposed of properly. Many are wearing the same but disposing of inefficiently. Placing the masks in pockets will increase the chances of infection and will lead to major health concerns,” he said. A mask should not be used for more than two hours. Reusing the same, especially cloth masks, can increase the risk of infection.

During the removal of a mask, unhook it from around your ears and avoid touching the front of your mask, he said. N95 masks are to be primarily used by medical professionals who are in close contact with an infected person. “Masks are in short supply. If people keep buying the same, it will be unavailable even for medical professionals in critical conditions,” said Dr Amar. The health expert advised that a mask should be used when in close contact with a person exhibiting flu-like symptoms. 

More than 98  per cent
Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are considered a convenient way to keep hands germ-free but experts say  sanitisers should have an alcohol content of more than 98 per cent to kill germs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus N95 mask
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp