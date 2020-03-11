Elephant runs amok in temple

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Panic prevailed in Palluruthy for a few hours on Tuesday when an elephant brought for participating in a temple festival turned restive.No one was injured. The trouble began when the elephant named, Pala Kuttisankaran, become hostile around 5.30 pm during Ezhunnallippu at Sree Bhavaneeswara temple, Palluruthy. The elephant then ran amok. It was brought under control and chained by 6 pm.