Fire near BPCL Kochi refinery, doused

By IANS

KOCHI: It took 15 fire-tenders 90 minutes to control the fire that broke out near the tank wagon gantry of the BPCL Refinery, here on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, the fire broke out at 2.45 p.m. and the refinery officials were alerted. Initially, BPCL fire-tenders were deployed. Other fire-tenders soon joined the operation.

The fire started at the pumping line of the wagon and the pipelines were immediately shut, said a fire department officer.

The situation was under control, he said.