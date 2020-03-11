Maoist case: NIA seeks youths’ custody to verify content retrieved from their phones

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered documents and images from the mobile phones of two youths from Kozhikode who were booked for having Maoist links. The national agency has decided to interrogate Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fazal for which their custody has been sought at the NIA Court in Kochi.

According to a source, the NIA could retrieve the documents and other contents from the mobile phones of Alan and Thwaha with the assistance of C-DAC. The copy of the contents was obtained. “We are still decoding the contents, including documents and images. We have to verify the content in the presence of the youths. It is a daunting task to go through each page and verify all the content retrieved,” said the sources.

As part of it, the national agency has approached NIA Court in Kochi seeking five-day custody of the youths. The NIA, in its petition, stated that accused persons have to be interrogated to extract information about the third accused Usman of Malappuram, who is still absconding. The petition will be considered on Friday. Earlier, the NIA had found that a book against the caste system in the country recovered from the accused was also found from the members of the People Liberation Guerilla Army of CPI (Maoist) who died in an encounter at Manjakandi in Palakkad.

The agency also recovered a notebook which contained incriminating materials and details about the places where the accused persons held secret meetings.