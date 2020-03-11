Home Cities Kochi

‘Mentally unstable’ migrant worker attacks 12-year-old boy

Class VI student Ameer attacked with a stick and stone in his house around 6am | Assailant arrested | Police ascertaining his identity | Motive of attack unknown

Published: 11th March 2020 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday arrested a migrant labourer who attacked a 12-year-old boy at the latter’s house at Thaikavu, Pattimattom, here. The officials are working to ascertain the identity of the accused, who is allegedly mentally unstable.

The incident took place around 6am. The accused entered the house of Majeed of Parakunnathu and attacked his son Ameer, a Class VI student, with a stick and stone without provocation. Majeed and his wife were in the house when the attack took place.

“The assailant entered the house through the open door which was opened by the victim’s mother when she went to the courtyard. Seeing a person inside the house, the parents ran inside and saw the accused hitting their son,” said a police officer.

“Upon seeing them, the accused ran but was chased and caught by nearby residents,” said the officer. The residents handed him over to the police.

Officials said the boy, who suffered injuries on his head, was preparing to go out for religious studies when the attack took place.

“The accused is speaking a language similar to Hindi and hence, we have not been able to ascertain his identity. He is also making contradictory statements. Preliminary inquiry reveals he is mentally unstable. The motive behind the attack is unknown,” said an officer with Kunnathunadu police station.

The nearby residents alleged that prior to the incident, they saw the accused hurling stones at passing vehicles and also trespassing another house.

The accused migrant labourer also suffered injuries on his spine in the melee with the residents of the locality. He is being treated at Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

Boy out of danger
According to authorities at the hospital, the boy is out of danger. “There is no damage to his skulls or internal organs. However, we are keeping under observation,” said a spokesperson with the hospital.  The Kunnathunadu police have registered a case and an investigation led by CI V T Shajan is under way. The Perumbavoor area houses a large number of migrant workers, mainly from West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. Often, the migrant workers are arrested in connection with drug peddling and petty crime cases.

