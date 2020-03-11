Not yet ready for the graveyard shift 

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI; With the government mulling over legalising night shift provisions for women and companies vying for a better gender ratio among its staff, the question of safety beckons many. Already a city with a substantial number of women population working post 7.30pm, Express takes stock of the ground reality.

Though Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan broached the subject in the assembly last week, the Women and Child Development Department is awaiting further orders. The consensus among many is that the law would only be feasible if employers vouch for the safety of their female staff.

“The most important aspect would be to provide transport facility and ensure that cab halts right at the doorstep. Engaging police and other government agencies would be imperative,” says Jeben L Sain, women and child development officer, Ernakulam. Of the more than 40,000 employees working in Infopark, a rough estimate puts women staff anywhere between 35 and 40 per cent. While most large companies have a system in place to ensure the safety of their women workers, smaller firms are unable to deploy proper drop off service.

“Some employees are forced to fend for themselves despite working late hours. We have been proposing a common cab service where companies can pool their resources,” says Deepa K R, vice-president of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees. Anagha K M whose shift at an MNC at Infopark is from 12pm to 9.30pm avails the cab service provided by the management. “Of the 250 employees working in my firm, about 50 per cent are women. Some women use personal vehicles to commute.. The company’s security does not allow any woman to venture out at night all by herself. We have to either check out in our vehicle or use the cab. Around 60 to 70 women avail the service on an average,” says Anagha. Most women employed in the IT park opine that though they feel completely safe within the premises, danger lurks outside the gates. “We registered a few complaints of anti-social elements stationed outside the campus but the incidents have come down since the authorities installed CCTV cameras and streetlights,” says Deepa who thinks Kochi is comparatively safe for women than other metros.

The ‘Night walk for women’ programme conducted from December 29, 2019 to March 8, 2020 under the aegis of Women and Child Development Department saw the participation of 953 women in 34 marches conducted across Ernakulam district till February 1. “The initiative was launched to encourage women to reclaim public spaces. Night walks were held in every corner of the state. This is part of the government’s drive to ensure gender equality in all spheres,” says Mercy Francis, programme officer of Nirbhaya Cell.

An investigation conducted into late-night crimes against working women revealed that no such incidents were reported to the women’s cell. “The department received a query in this regard posed in the Assembly around two weeks back,” adds Mercy.

A Kudumbashree affiliate, Sheena P M is employed with the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd as a ticket agent at JLN Metro Station. Her shift on some days starts at 1.45pm and ends at 9.45pm. Her husband picks her up on days she has to work late. “The Metro provides three cab services from Maharaja’s College to Anagamaly, Paravur and Perumbavoor but I live in Kolenchery and the cab does not ply that far. Hence, my husband has to come to get me. I find the South railway station area very scary,” says Sheena who has been working for the last three years.