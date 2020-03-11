Of abandoned houses and multiple fences

Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

The Sri Lankan artist Jasmine Nilani Joseph sits next to a window in a large hall at Pepper House, at Fort Kochi. On a table in front of her, there are long wooden boxes. “Tamilians have a tradition of collecting jewels,” says Jasmine. “They hardly wear them. They keep them inside a box, and brag to people about their possessions.”

Right next to the boxes, using a pen, she has drawn images of abandoned houses. “These houses, like the jewellery, are there just for display,” says Jasmine, who had come from Jaffna to spend two months at Fort Kochi on a residency by the Kochi Biennale Foundation. “So I wanted to connect the two.”

Abandoned houses also raise questions in her mind. “Whose house is this?” says Jasmine. “Who lived here? How was the house a few years? Every house has its own story and memories. As an artist, I wanted to document them. I saw similar houses in Fort Kochi, too. One day they will vanish. In Jaffna, I did 30 drawings of these houses.”

Jasmine is familiar with abandoned houses. When she was five years old, her family moved to Vavuniya for three years to live in a refugee camp during the civil war. “There were times when we were hungry,” she says. “Money was tight. My father no longer had an income.” Later, the family was able to build a house with the support of the government.

From childhood, Jasmine was interested in the arts. “As a child, I was fascinated by colours,” she says. So, when she grew older and told her parents she wanted to become an artist, unusually, they agreed. So Jasmine was able to do her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Jaffna in 2010. Thereafter, she began her career as an artist.

In 2017, she held an exhibition called ‘Fences’ at Colombo. Throughout her life, she saw fences, made of barbed wires and palmyra leaves, everywhere. “There are cultural and physical fences,” she says. “Whenever I saw a fence I would ask myself, ‘Why do we build fences? Even if two people are best friends, they are separated by a barrier. When you go through a street in Jaffna, you can see a lot of fences.”

But the fences between the Sinhalese and the Tamils seem to be disintegrating. “There are a lot of things we have in common,” she says. “When I travel to Colombo, on the train, there are a lot of Sinhala passengers. We sit together and chat. In the universities, classes consist of both Tamil and Sinhalese students. Both the communities are trying to understand each other. Differences are blurring.”

