‘Parents to be blamed’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being illegal, many Class XI and XII students come to school on two-wheelers. Incidentally, the vehicles are owned by their parents.

“Parents are to be blamed for this situation,” said Indira Rajan, secretary general, Indian Council of CBSE Schools. “Schools do not allow students coming on motorcycles to enter the campus. However, the students circumvent the rule by parking the two-wheelers outside the campus,” she said.

Indira said when asked, many parents feign ignorance. “They say their boys took the vehicles without their knowledge,” she said, adding that there have been several instances where minor drivers and riders were the prime cause of accidents.“I myself have come across youngsters zipping past on bikes,” she said.

After it came to light that students were coming to school on motorcycles, schools began conducting awareness classes in association with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), she said.

“We have been insisting on parents attending the classes as they are the ones who need to be told that giving their children access to two-wheelers is against the law,” she said.

Lower cases reported within city limits

Kochi: Unlike rural areas, instances of underage driving are lower within the Kochi city police limits. “We conduct checks to crack the whip on underage driving. Such cases are lower in number here,” said T B Vijayan, ACP, City Traffic (West). Officers said besides causing accidents, juvenile riders are increasingly getting involved in chain snatching and drug-related incidents. “The police have beefed up surveillance of such offences,” said an officer.