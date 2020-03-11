Home Cities Kochi

Slowed down by inadequate draft, water transport department boats get govt push

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD), which has been facing trouble in operating boats in Ernakulam due to inadequate draft (depth a boat requires to float), can breathe easy.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:57 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD), which has been facing trouble in operating boats in Ernakulam due to inadequate draft (depth a boat requires to float), can breathe easy.

For, the government has finally sanctioned `75 lakh to the SWTD to purchase a mini-dredger for its Ernakulam station to remove the mud that has been accumulated near its boat jetties here. Accumulation of mud and the low tide in summer reduce the draft which hampers the movement of boats. The department had, a few months ago, written to the government about how this was damaging its boats in Ernakulam. It had also cited inadequate dredging as a major reason for the problem. “The government has sanctioned the purchase of the mini-dredger which costs around `75 lakh. The amount has been sanctioned from the `2.91 crore set aside for the purchase of new engines and the reconstruction of old boats. The technical committee has to approve the design of the mini-dredger and tenders should be floated for procuring the vessel,” said a source in the SWTD.

Since 2018, SWTD stopped operating boat service to the Mattanchery jetty as low draft was damaging its boats. Recently, the propeller of Vega, a high-speed vessel the department operates between Vaikom and Ernakulam, was broken due to inadequate depth at Ernakulam jetty. However, SWTD was able to repair the propeller in a day due to which the service was not disrupted for a long time. “The vessel is not docking at Thevara boat jetty at present due to inadequate draft. Instead, passengers alight at the Kumbalam boat jetty,” said an SWTD official.

Yard hit too
The lack of enough draft at SWTD’s Thevara yard is also proving a headache for the department as the boats cannot be docked there for repair.“Slush and mud enter the rack used to move the boat for repairs. The contractor at the yard clears the mud and slush using hand tools which consumes several hours. The mini-dredger will help in clearing the slush quickly,” said a source.

Approved finally
Govt approves SWTD proposal to purchase mini-dredgers for dredging slush and mud accumulated at its jetties in Ernakulam
Rs 75 lakh sanctioned
Inadequate draft due to accumulation of mud and low tide during summer damages SWTD boats, affects operation of SWTD yard at Thevara

