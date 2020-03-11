‘Smart Incubator of the Year’ Award for Maker Village

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maker Village Kochi won the ISGF (India Smart Grid Forum) Award for the best incubator in recognition of its efforts to boost the country’s startup ecosystem and encourage innovation.

Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO of Maker Village, received the ISGF ‘Smart Incubator of the Year’ award from Indian Angel Network co-founder Padmaja Ruparel. The award was presented at the just-concluded India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) in New Delhi.

The 2016-founded Maker Village, which is India’s largest electronic hardware incubator and ESDM facility, won the honour for its performance in the Deep-Tech Incubator segment. The award, according to ISGF which is a public-private partnership initiative of the Union Ministry of Power, “is in recognition of the implementation of a comprehensive set of facilities, creation of a vibrant innovation ecosystem and a set of nationally acclaimed startup innovations”.