Spitting in public: Corp vows action

The corporation decided to distribute notices listing the symptoms of COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken in all the houses.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Kochi city police, the corporation has also decided to take action against people found spitting in public places. The decision was taken at an emergency council meet called on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak and the situation in Kochi.

The corporation has also decided to provide protective masks to its employees engaged in waste disposal works and staffers who interact with people daily. Mayor Soumini Jain has entrusted the corporation secretary and health supervisor with the task of purchasing the required number of masks. The masks will be bought using the civic body’s funds.

