HC seeks report on buses plying with doors open

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Transport Commissioner to file a statement explaining the circumstances in which buses with open door shutters and contract vehicles with high-power audio systems with multiple power amplifiers, speakers and sub-woofers are allowed to operate, endangering the safety of passengers and other road users.

The court issued the order on the petitions filed by private bus operators seeking to restrain the authorities from taking coercive action against the operators for not fitting vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons on their vehicles.

Justice Anil K Narendran observed that in violation of the statutory requirements and High Court directives, the stage carriages were being operated with open door shutters. Contract carriages and buses, were fitted with high-power audio systems. Some of the buses and contract vehicles were fitted with unauthorised crash guard and footsteps posing a serious threat to pedestrians.

Avinashi accident: Container was not properly locked to the truck, says report

The government produced the minutes of the Kerala Road Safety Authority meeting held on February 25 in the wake of the accident at Avinashi.

As per the report by the Transport Commissioner, the impact of the accident was huge since the container was not properly locked to the truck. The authority had recommended to the government to address the Cochin Port Trust and other port authorities to ensure that proper locking was done before the lorry leaves the premises and the Motor Vehicles Department and the police shall enforce this.