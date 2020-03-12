Illegal diversion of explosives: Police on alert

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Illegal diversion of explosives by explosive licence holders has become a major cause of worry in the district as the police find that explosives are largely used by gangs for illegal quarrying and other activities.

Police were able to unearth the illegal trade when two persons who did not have licence to possess explosives were arrested by Vazhakulam police on Tuesday for possessing high-density explosives. Karikode natives Johny and Rajeev were arrested from a plot near the pineapple market in Vazhakulam. The duo was blasting rocks and the residents complained as they heard a huge explosion from the plot and the police officials nabbed them. The equipment used for blasting was also seized and the duo was remanded later.

Illegal sale of explosives

K Karthik, District Police Chief (Rural), the illegal sale of explosives by licence holders are active in rural areas and the police officials are seizing the culprits whenever they get information. “Though the quantity of explosives seized is not much, the fact that it is kept by those without a licence makes it a big offence. These people are buying explosives from people who possess a licence to keep explosives. The investigation is on to find out who sold the explosives to the accused. We suspect many licenced persons are selling explosives illegally,” he said.

‘Licence should be cancelled’

The licence of persons who sell explosives illegally should be cancelled, said an official of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Two types of licences are issued: Licence for sale and licence possession and use. The total number of licence holders who have the right to sale is around 15 in the state.

“Most of the illegal sale happens through people who have a licence to possess and use explosives,” the official said. “Since all transactions related to explosives happen online, the police and district collector can check the details online and identify the supplier. This will also provide the selling details,” he said.

As illegal sale of explosives is carried out in the district, he said that the best way to curb it is by cancelling the licence. “It is a crime people who can possess and use explosives are selling it. The police will get the details once the accused are questioned,” he said.