STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Illegal diversion of explosives: Police on alert

Vazhakulam police arrest two persons, who lacked licence, with high-density explosives

Published: 12th March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Illegal diversion of explosives by explosive licence holders has become a major cause of worry in the district as the police find that explosives are largely used by gangs for illegal quarrying and other activities.

Police were able to unearth the illegal trade when two persons who did not have licence to possess explosives were arrested by Vazhakulam police on Tuesday for possessing high-density explosives. Karikode natives Johny and Rajeev were arrested from a plot near the pineapple market in Vazhakulam. The duo was blasting rocks and the residents complained as they heard a huge explosion from the plot and the police officials nabbed them. The equipment used for blasting was also seized and the duo was remanded later.  

Illegal sale of explosives
K Karthik, District Police Chief (Rural), the illegal sale of explosives by licence holders are active in rural areas and the police officials are seizing the culprits whenever they get information. “Though the quantity of explosives seized is not much, the fact that it is kept by those without a licence makes it a big offence. These people are buying explosives from people who possess a licence to keep explosives. The investigation is on to find out who sold the explosives to the accused. We suspect many licenced persons are selling explosives illegally,” he said.  

‘Licence should be cancelled’
 The licence of persons who sell explosives illegally should be cancelled, said an official of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Two types of licences are issued: Licence for sale and licence possession and use. The total number of licence holders who have the right to sale is around 15 in the state.

“Most of the illegal sale happens through people who have a licence to possess and use explosives,” the official said. “Since all transactions related to explosives happen online, the police and district collector can check the details online and identify the supplier. This will also provide the selling details,” he said.
As illegal sale of explosives is carried out in the district, he said that the best way to curb it is by cancelling the licence. “It is a crime people who can possess and use explosives are selling it. The police will get the details once the accused are questioned,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp