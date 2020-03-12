In just a week, COVID-19 dampens Kochi’s vibes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anyone stepping out of their home amid the COVID-19 threat will immediately see its impact on the city. The once-busy shopping spots wear an almost-deserted look. There is less traffic on the road and ridership in public transport modes has declined as people prefer to remain indoors. The hospitality sector, too, is witnessing a slump due to cancellations and curbs on travelling.

Broadway silent

Normally, navigating the narrow road at Broadway market, one of the busiest shopping spots in the city, would be a tough task. However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, attendance of customers had gone down, said shopkeepers.

“Business has slumped over the week,” said Abdul Shameed, a roadside vendor at Broadway. “Earlier, I earned at least `5,000 on a good day. This has reduced to a few hundred rupees now. People are scared. They don’t believe that masks or other measures will keep them safe. Hence, they prefer to remain indoors,” he said.

Jimson, who runs a wholesale toy shop at the market, has also been feeling the impact of the threat.

“My merchandise comes from China. However, with a moratorium on all imports from China and the industry there coming to a standstill, I don’t think my situation will change any time soon,” he said. A spice shop owner at the market said, “From over 20 customers per day, the number of people coming to the shop has dropped to a maximum of five.”

Hospitality sector in shock

The condition of hotels, restaurants and homestays is no better, with cancellations becoming a norm in the past week.“Arrivals at hotels in Kochi have dropped by almost 70 per cent. Despite hotels taking every precautionary and preventive measure, like issuing masks and enforcing the ‘sanitiser rule’ among its employees and visitors, people are not coming,” said Joly Joseph of Vayo Hotels Pvt Ltd.

With companies and corporate bodies cancelling business meetings and conferences, hotels are vacant, he said.“The meetings and conferences are the backbone of the hotel industry,” said Joly, who has sent his employees home temporarily as a precautionary measure.

Saddique Saj of Saj Homes said they usually hosted guests from China, Japan and Southeast Asian countries. “However, all the reservations made by people from the countries now stand cancelled. There have been eight cancellations and no new reservations. Those who have not cancelled yet may do so now,” said Saddique who has been in the industry for 11 years.“COVID-19 has hit the industry badly. Even if the situation comes to some semblance of normalcy, it may take us over five months to regain a foothold,” he said.