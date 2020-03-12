STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Never late to renovate

Renovating old structures comes with many advantages—you get to keep many memories, you reduce cost and use the waste generated from demolishing an old building to make a new one

Published: 12th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Rohit Sudarshan, his ancestral home held most of his memories. “When my wife and I decided to have a home for ourselves, I was regularly haunted by this feeling that my children must have what I had growing up—patio, ‘nadumuttam’ and the brick and mortar feel that is close to nature. After a lot of thought, we decided to remodel our ancestral home.

We spent a lot less than we anticipated, and our house is unique—something a new building from scratch might never be able to offer,” says Rohit. Renovating an old house can have many uses. Firstly, for many families, it retains decades of nostalgia. Secondly, building a new home would cost you at least three times what you would spend working on an existing structure, and lastly, you will be saving the planet by preventing the pile-up of building waste that would come from demolishing an old structure. “The practice is quite common in Malabar.

But if you ask me, people are thinking more about renovation after the flood created an economic crisis in our state,” says Midhun Balan, architect and founding partner at Yuuga designs based in Majeri. According to Midhun, structural compatibility is the only thing you need to worry about while looking to give your old abode a facelift. “If your home is not structurally robust, rebuilding can be risky. With traditional Kerala home, you have a plan that more often than not doesn’t include a living room or dining room. The bedrooms will be quite small too.

It is possible to play around with all of these, provided the home is structurally sound,” he says. 
The 1,600 sqft home in Alappuzha that Yuuga designed stands out for its utilisation of recycled materials from the old buildings. After taking measurements, the ceilings were removed, old roofing tiles were repainted and used, while the living and dining spaces and bedrooms retained flooring from the old house. With its sixth renovation project in the pipeline, Midhun says there are pros and cons to working on rebuilding houses. “The fact that you can work only within the framework of an old house makes it both liberating and challenging,” he adds. The entire project could be completed under Rs 20 lakhs. 

If your home is not structurally robust, rebuilding can be risky. With traditional Kerala home, the plan more than often doesn’t include a living room or dining room
 —Midhun Balan, architect

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp