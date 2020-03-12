Never late to renovate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Rohit Sudarshan, his ancestral home held most of his memories. “When my wife and I decided to have a home for ourselves, I was regularly haunted by this feeling that my children must have what I had growing up—patio, ‘nadumuttam’ and the brick and mortar feel that is close to nature. After a lot of thought, we decided to remodel our ancestral home.

We spent a lot less than we anticipated, and our house is unique—something a new building from scratch might never be able to offer,” says Rohit. Renovating an old house can have many uses. Firstly, for many families, it retains decades of nostalgia. Secondly, building a new home would cost you at least three times what you would spend working on an existing structure, and lastly, you will be saving the planet by preventing the pile-up of building waste that would come from demolishing an old structure. “The practice is quite common in Malabar.

But if you ask me, people are thinking more about renovation after the flood created an economic crisis in our state,” says Midhun Balan, architect and founding partner at Yuuga designs based in Majeri. According to Midhun, structural compatibility is the only thing you need to worry about while looking to give your old abode a facelift. “If your home is not structurally robust, rebuilding can be risky. With traditional Kerala home, you have a plan that more often than not doesn’t include a living room or dining room. The bedrooms will be quite small too.

It is possible to play around with all of these, provided the home is structurally sound,” he says.

The 1,600 sqft home in Alappuzha that Yuuga designed stands out for its utilisation of recycled materials from the old buildings. After taking measurements, the ceilings were removed, old roofing tiles were repainted and used, while the living and dining spaces and bedrooms retained flooring from the old house. With its sixth renovation project in the pipeline, Midhun says there are pros and cons to working on rebuilding houses. “The fact that you can work only within the framework of an old house makes it both liberating and challenging,” he adds. The entire project could be completed under Rs 20 lakhs.

