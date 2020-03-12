Peer group is a teenager's third home

Fr Varghese Kachappilly By

KOCHI: This is the story of 18-year-old John. Or 15-year-old Parvathy. Or 17-year-old Rahul. Across cultures and regions, the story of teenagers is characterised by a universal warning sign: Proceed with caution. Teenagers occupy different spatial and mental planes at the same time. While the family is their first home, and the school their second, we often overlook a third home that they have built for themselves–the peer group.

This third home is their favourite place to be in. Unlike the first and second homes, the third exists not only on a physical level but also in the digital world. The trendy ‘hang-out culture’ provides teenagers plenty of time together; malls and coffee-houses are their preferred hangout areas. But the third home also extends into cyberland, where the connection with the peer group is retained 24x7 over Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and others.

Hence, the influence of the peer group becomes all-pervading and overpowering. In other words, the third home often invades the first and second homes and assumes paramount importance in their lives.

This is why a teenager’s room remains closed all the time. If the relationship with their parents is already strained or indifferent, it is only natural that they move away from the first home into the welcoming world of the third home.

This new creation is no monster, but only an emerging butterfly struggling in its cocoon. In the absence of adults to shepherd them, this confused individual turns to the trusted third home for help, unaware that the others in the third home are sailing in the same boat of confusion and cannot provide reliable counsel.

The pitfalls awaiting the troubled teenager are many, including smoking, drinking, cyber addiction and drug abuse. In the third home, teenagers might repel adult presence but that does not mean that he or she does not wish for it. It is ironic that even when they thwart adult advances, they crave love and approval from the first and second homes. So parents should carefully enter the third home, without giving the appearance of invasion or intrusion.

It has to begin in the first home, in the family; an eye-contact, a pat on the back, a smile can go a long way towards the teenager feeling loved and accepted. Experts have said effective communication is the answer to teenage issues. Communication with elders should be positive and for this reason, must not happen when either party is angry or upset. The teenager will not accept criticism of the third home; that is his refuge and haven.

The third home is often an emotional roller coaster, where teens fall into the depths of trouble and despair, and need a helping hand to hoist them. The third home cannot enjoy a happy and healthy existence without the help of the first and second homes. The ideal structure would be one with the first, second and third homes forming the three storeys of a building, each separate, yet forming a beautiful whole.Fr Varghese Kachappilly is the principal of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery. (Views expressed are his own)

